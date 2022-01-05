Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10,816.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,160 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,160 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after buying an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,528,550,000 after buying an additional 1,389,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $619,146,000 after buying an additional 1,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCX opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

