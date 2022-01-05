Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,168,450 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after buying an additional 853,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after buying an additional 3,285,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after buying an additional 1,037,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,050,000 after buying an additional 83,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,962,000 after buying an additional 145,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $59.60 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.60.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. Analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

