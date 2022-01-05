$75.49 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report $75.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.20 million and the highest is $76.09 million. Upland Software posted sales of $78.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $301.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $302.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $308.20 million, with estimates ranging from $304.23 million to $310.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

UPLD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

In related news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Upland Software by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 221,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 109,751 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 345,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Upland Software by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth $263,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $563.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

