Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Clarus Securities reduced their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greenbrook TMS by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $3.85 on Friday. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.87.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 278.24% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

