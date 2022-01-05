Brokerages Set McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Target Price at $93.75

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after buying an additional 3,475,139 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $49,741,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after acquiring an additional 475,965 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.