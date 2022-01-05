Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post sales of $9.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.37 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $2.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 290.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.43 million to $29.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $52.82 million, with estimates ranging from $49.49 million to $56.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.63 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $343.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.48.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

