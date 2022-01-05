ProShares UltraShort Financials Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,339 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,672% compared to the average daily volume of 132 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Financials by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Financials by 1,171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SKF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 27,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,199. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

