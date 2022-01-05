Hancock Whitney Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,050 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,662% compared to the average volume of 21 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.94. 394,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,179. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,936 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 364,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,605,000 after acquiring an additional 220,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,464,000 after acquiring an additional 216,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,397,000 after acquiring an additional 203,493 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

