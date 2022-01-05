Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce $235.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $229.12 million to $242.00 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $190.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $28.14. 150,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

