Argus (ARGUS) Price Reaches $0.0009

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 90.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Argus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Argus has a total market cap of $1,002.00 and $4.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argus has traded up 88.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,597.03 or 0.99926682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00089963 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00034979 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.03 or 0.00893966 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00025093 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Argus Profile

Argus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co . Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Argus is an open source layer P2P accounting & auditing tool and is used to help support network security management and network forensics. ARGUS is the underlying asset in the Argus platform. It's a PoW cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Argus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

