Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $60.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after buying an additional 10,755,626 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,281,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ventas by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after buying an additional 2,513,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after buying an additional 1,710,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 508.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,511,000 after buying an additional 1,566,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.90. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.