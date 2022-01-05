DEAPcoin (DEP) One Day Volume Hits $5.03 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $120.25 million and $5.03 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,615,646,215 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.