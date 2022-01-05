DistX Reaches Market Cap of $11,528.70 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. DistX has a market cap of $11,528.70 and $4,302.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DistX has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One DistX coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00061593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00070901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.50 or 0.08085215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00076417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,558.11 or 0.99837464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007634 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

DistX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

