RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Hits $116.92 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $116.92 million and $57,959.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $46,369.39 or 1.00793916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002083 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

