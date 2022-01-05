Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Hold

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD traded down $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.61. The stock had a trading volume of 266,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,390. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $738,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock worth $1,727,424. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter worth about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

