Desmond C. Wheatley Sells 1,300 Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Stock

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $24,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. 515,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,428. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $154.19 million, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of -0.09.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Beam Global by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Beam Global by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Beam Global by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

BEEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

