Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cable One (NYSE:CABO) to Hold

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,149.57.

NYSE CABO traded down $46.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,687.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,766.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,865.76. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,621.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. Cable One’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Cable One will post 48.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,642. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cable One by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

