Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,342,000 after acquiring an additional 115,583 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $2,733,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

