Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 18,163 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 691.0% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 63,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,995 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 29,547 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.96.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

