iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $304.59 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.