Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.76.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $554.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $263.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

