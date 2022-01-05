Associated Banc Corp Sells 3,557 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $107.22 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.17.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

