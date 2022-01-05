Alan H. Auerbach Sells 22,875 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 315,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,283. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup raised Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.