BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 606.1% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of MUE stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. 48,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,944. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $15.69.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
