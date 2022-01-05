BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 606.1% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of MUE stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. 48,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,944. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUE. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 579,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,384 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

