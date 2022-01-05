Short Interest in Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Increases By 528.6%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 528.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Magellan Aerospace stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. Magellan Aerospace has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

