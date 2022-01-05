WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get WPP alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,071,000 after purchasing an additional 144,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,664 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WPP by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $76.93. 232,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,648. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27. WPP has a one year low of $51.86 and a one year high of $78.67.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.