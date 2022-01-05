Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.29.

ENV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 99,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 59,202 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 820,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,796,000 after acquiring an additional 52,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 210,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.35. 274,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,912. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

