BitCoal Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $15,681.39 and $20.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.13 or 0.00475519 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000151 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.