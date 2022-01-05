Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Oded Edelman Sells 5,500 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Oded Edelman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 9th, Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $901,600.00.
NYSE SIG traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,409. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.14.
About Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
