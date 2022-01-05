Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Oded Edelman Sells 5,500 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oded Edelman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

On Thursday, December 9th, Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $901,600.00.

NYSE SIG traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,409. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.14.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.