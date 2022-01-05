Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis Sells 3,750 Shares

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.74. 688,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,852. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

