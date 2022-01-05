Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis Sells 3,750 Shares

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of EXR stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.74. 688,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,852. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.87.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
