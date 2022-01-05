VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 1,226 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $309,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,957. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.00.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
VeriSign Company Profile
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.
