VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 1,226 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $309,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,957. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 4,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

