Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Director Sells $16,000,000.00 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KDNY stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. 388,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,421. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $696.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.30.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 712.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,625 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 102.4% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 416,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 210,768 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 108.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

