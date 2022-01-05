Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells $2,422,471.86 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $2,422,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gerard Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15.

AVTR traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.88. 3,919,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. Avantor’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Avantor by 111,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Avantor by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

