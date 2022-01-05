Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells 21,780 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $1,170,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.83. 1,046,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,328. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 45,564 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

