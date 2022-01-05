AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to announce sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $15.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $15.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,969.29.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 103.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $46.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,034.03. 196,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,018. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,921.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,722.56.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

