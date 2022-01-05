Comparing NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI)

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NuStar Energy and Guardforce AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuStar Energy $1.48 billion 1.21 -$198.98 million ($1.37) -11.99 Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.55 -$3.13 million N/A N/A

Guardforce AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NuStar Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NuStar Energy and Guardforce AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuStar Energy 1 4 3 0 2.25 Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

NuStar Energy currently has a consensus price target of $18.40, suggesting a potential upside of 12.06%. Given NuStar Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NuStar Energy is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.8% of NuStar Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of NuStar Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NuStar Energy and Guardforce AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuStar Energy -0.24% 53.34% 3.74% Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NuStar Energy beats Guardforce AI on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment focuses in terminal and storage facilities, which includes storage and handling services on a fee basis for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, crude oil, and other liquids. The Fuels Marketing segment involves the bunkering operation in the Gulf Coast and blending operations related to Central East System. The company was founded in December 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

