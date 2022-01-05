Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.30 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €6.30 ($7.16) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LHA. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.44) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.09) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.16 ($8.14).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA traded up €0.32 ($0.36) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €7.05 ($8.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,050,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($14.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of €6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.67.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.