Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Special Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. 29,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,768. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $39,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

