FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 124.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 494.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 60,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares during the period. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

