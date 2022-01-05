Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter.

KRMA stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $33.72. 13,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,299. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $34.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

