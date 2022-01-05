Associated Banc Corp Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.