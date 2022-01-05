Associated Banc Corp Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after buying an additional 2,180,174 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $234,743,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after buying an additional 1,011,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

TXN opened at $190.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $176.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.28 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.