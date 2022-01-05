Associated Banc Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,158,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $88.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

