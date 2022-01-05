iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $285.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.89. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $226.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

