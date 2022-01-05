Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Shares of BNFT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,270. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $360.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,436,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

