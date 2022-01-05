Cim LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Cim LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,435,000 after purchasing an additional 234,574 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $15,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 418.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 37.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 413,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,943,000 after purchasing an additional 112,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of POWI opened at $91.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

