Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.53. Approximately 59,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 436,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

FOM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares set a C$3.25 price objective on Foran Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foran Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.58.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$606.33 million and a P/E ratio of -85.33.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

