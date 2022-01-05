UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Stock Price Down 2.9%

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 39,056,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 126,936,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £16.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.14.

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of six UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

