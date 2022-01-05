Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

MFGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Investec upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Micro Focus International stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 616,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,047. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 757.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.