Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.
MFGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Investec upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
Micro Focus International stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 616,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,047. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.
Micro Focus International Company Profile
Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.
