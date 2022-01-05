Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Short Interest Down 72.7% in December

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Encision stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.83. Encision has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Encision alerts:

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Encision had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter.

Encision, Inc is a medical device company. It is engaged in the designing, developing and manufacturing of patented surgical instruments in the United States. The firm’s patented Active Electrode Monitoring technology provides surgeons with the desired tissue effects of cutting and coagulating tissue in laparoscopic procedures while preventing stray electrosurgical energy that can cause complications and even death.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Encision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.